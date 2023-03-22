Tragedy in Favara. A twelve-year-old boy died while playing basketball in the gymnasium of the Guarino institute. The boy, according to an initial reconstruction, allegedly suffered an illness going into cardiac arrest. The incident occurred shortly before half past eight in the evening.

The rush to the hospital where the young man was pronounced dead was desperate but useless. The body, at the disposal of the magistrate on duty, was transferred to the morgue of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento where it will be subjected to an autopsy. The 12-year-old allegedly suffered severe pain in his head and then collapsed. In addition to the medical personnel, the carabinieri of the Tenenza di Favara also intervened on the spot.