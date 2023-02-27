AgriEuro strengthens and closes 2022 with a +23% increase in turnover compared to 2021

AgriEuro still advances. The Spoleto-based company, which specializes in the online sale of agricultural and gardening machinery with the Agrieuro.com website, closed 2022 with a total turnover of approximately 128 million and a growth of +23% over 2021.

During the two-year period 2020-2021 the company experienced a real escalation, an important and rapid development that led the entrepreneurial reality to record a +70% increase in turnover in 2020 alone compared to the previous year. The company has managed to respond to the strong increase in demand thanks to a solid structure, a vast proposal in terms of products and product categories, and efficient services designed ad hoc for its customers. AgriEuro has been able to capitalize on a particularly positive moment, albeit complex in its management, transforming an explosive growth into one sustainable evolution and constant.

The year that just ended officially signed the international vocation of the company: the Export sector, which sees the active presence of AgriEuro in all European countries, in fact recorded an increase of +35% compared to 2021, thus exceeding the role expressed by the Italian market in terms of turnover, today more mature and consolidated. Specifically, the weight of revenue relating to the European market in 2022 came to be worth 56% of the company’s total turnover. A signal that recognizes the international value currently acquired by the brand, leader in Europe in the sector of online sales of machines and equipment for the world of agriculture and for green care.

“We have always aimed to establish our brand on the European market through the proposal of a specialized catalog populated by the most important brands in the sector, unique services in the panorama of online sales as in the case of our after-sales assistance, and thanks to the presence in the company of native speakers who directly manage the sites dedicated to the European sector and the direct relationship with customers. Obviously we don’t stop here and in 2023 we plan to work hard in this direction by improving customer assistance. In fact, we have many innovations in the pipeline that will soon be available on our site to make it even easier to choose the most suitable product for your needs. We will also launch initiatives that will facilitate the collection, assembly and commissioning of the machines purchased by our customers, and of which we will reveal all the details in a few weeks” he claims James PompeiiDigital Project Manager & AgriEuro Marketing Coordinator.

Worth noting is the performance of some particular product categories which during 2022 saw a exponential growth in demand. This is the case, for example, of generator sets (or current generators) which have recorded a general increase in demand throughout Europe to cope with high bills and emergency situations caused by international tensions (such as, for example, the fear of widespread blackouts). In fact, this specific category recorded an increase of +230% for AgriEuro in 2022, a real boom to which e-commerce responded by expanding the product range and offering high-quality machinery to the cheaper price. There is also a significant increase in the sale of pellet machines, i.e. machines used for the production of do-it-yourself pellets (+200% in terms of turnover for the online store).

“There constant growth experienced by AgriEuro in 2022 is the symptom that the great work done in recent years by the whole company is going in the right direction, meeting the favor of the public. We have greatly expanded our staff to respond as efficiently as possible to the strong development of recent years, always guaranteeing our customers timely, qualified and highly specialized services, elements that have always distinguished our brand on the market. Despite the general negative trend of the sector recorded during 2022 (-14% in the first half according to Comagarden data), the results achieved so far prompt us to continue investing to enhance our business and the reputation of our brand. We will work to expand our catalogue, both in terms of variety of categories and quantity of products, just as we will continue to invest in the design of AgriEuro Partner Assistance Centres to make our after-sales service closer to the end customer; Furthermore, investments are also planned for projects aimed at building public loyalty and, finally, we will focus heavily on communication to increase our brand awareness in Italy and in Europe” declares the CEO of AgriEuro, Philip Seventh.

