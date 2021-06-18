In the last year the primary sector has become increasingly technological: just think that in 2020 the sector with the most significant growth within the IoT market was that of Smart Agriculture, with a 17% increase in solutions for a 140 million euro business. With the diffusion of solutions for monitoring and controlling agricultural vehicles and equipment, connected machinery and robots for field activities, digitization aims to bring more efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness to agriculture. This is also the goal of the Italian Zerynth who landed in the Tuscan fields of Pierucci Agriculture – a Tuscan company specialized in the supply of fertilizers and other technical means for agriculture and nursery – making the traditional activity ‘evolve’ thanks to new IoT tools.





Following its mission of supporting companies in the digitalization of industrial processes, Zerynth reports that he has in fact supplied Pierucci Agriculture with the Iot Nurset system able to record and monitor the cultivation of plants in the nursery in real time, the new technology has allowed the nursery “to double the growth of crops, save 20% of water and drastically reduce on-site monitoring operations”. The solution conceived by Zerynth was quickly implemented in the Pierucci Agriculture system, allowing the farm to achieve high standards for environmental and economic sustainability and to become a strategic partner for companies in the sector

Through sensors installed in the technical rooms, the Nurset system conceived by Zerynth, it allowed Pierucci Agriculture to survey even remotely plant health information (humidity level, salinity, substrate temperature and irrigation time), on the performance of the irrigation system (water consumption and pressure, absorbed power, fertilizer level) and environmental conditions (temperature, wind speed and direction). The data is then sent to a cloud platform for complete remote management of the data and can be viewed and analyzed via a customized dashboard accessible from any device. There is also a real-time alarm system with alerts via e-mail or SMS.

“Thanks to this integration we were able to combine the traditional offer of technical components for agriculture with an advanced and intelligent solution that helps us to optimize crop growth, reduce maintenance costs and limit energy consumption “explains Emanuele Pierucci, CEO of Pierucci Agriculture.” With the help of Zerynth, we have released our solution on the market, which is unique in the agricultural sector and the project was an astounding success: it achieved all objectives in less than 6 months, opened a new revenue stream for us and significantly increased our competitive advantage. ” finally scans the manager.