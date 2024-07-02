There is jubilation among many farmers in Sinaloa over the appointment of Julio Berdegué from Mazatlán as Secretary of Agriculture for the Federal Government. The expectation has been generated that, now, attention will be paid to the many problems that today keep the countryside in total abandonment. Since the beginning of the current administration, all the support programs that existed have been cancelled. The farmers have even lost the desire to fight.

But today hope is reborn, as a result of the fact that a Sinaloan will be the highest national authority in agricultural matters. Perhaps it is thought that the support programs that existed before will return. Or that the new government will create better programs to benefit the countryside. But those who think this are refusing to see reality. Agriculture and livestock were not a priority in the government that is about to end, and neither will they be in the federal government that is about to begin.

The truth is that there is no urgency to address the Mexican countryside. Despite its economic and regional importance, investment and financing have decreased, and government programs have been definitively cancelled. But the consequences are clear: extreme poverty has increased sharply in rural communities. The situation that prevails in them expresses the enormous social and productive problems.

It is clear to everyone that the agricultural sector requires more fiscal resources. It is urgent to create new government strategies to address it. Today, a State policy is required, with more effective public programs and a long-term development vision. Unfortunately, there is none, and it is unlikely that there will be one in the coming years.

For an entity like Sinaloa, it is a real misfortune that the countryside is not a priority for the federal government. Here, if agriculture does not grow, neither does the economy of Sinaloa. When the countryside is a priority for the federation, it matters little that the secretary of agriculture is from any other entity. Sinaloa benefits.

The new federal government must be convinced that it must support and promote its productivity. In Sinaloa there is knowledge and experience to give rise to a new national agricultural strategy, incorporating innovative schemes for production, marketing and agricultural organization. From Sinaloa a strategy can emerge that unites Mexicans to combat deterioration.

Therefore, we must take the initiative. The state government, agricultural organizations, and all the people of Sinaloa must establish a great alliance to reactivate the countryside. There is an urgent need to do so for reasons of sovereignty and social well-being. Mexico will not be a viable nation while the countryside is abandoned. From Sinaloa, we must organize and promote this national cause. If we do not do so, agriculture will remain the same… or worse.

