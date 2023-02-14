SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Agriculture intends to reduce interest rates in the next Crop Plan, referring to 2023/24, but for that it will need “political force”, said this Tuesday the nominee for the Secretariat of Agricultural Policy of the folder, Neri Geller.

“I think the interest rate, yes, is quite high… let’s see what political strength we have to seek the economic team (for the reduction of interest)”, he said during the Lide Agribusiness seminar, citing that he recognizes that the country has budget difficulties.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)