Agriculture Ukrainian seasonal workers earn a month’s salary in a couple of days – This is the daily life of a berry picker in exceptional circumstances: “They have been tested three times”

Last year, Korona overshadowed the availability of seasonal workers. Now things are slipping better. Some arrive with their own beaks, some on organized flights.

Berry farm in the cultivation tunnel you can already get your summer feel. The grass is long and green, dandelions bloom.

There are enough tunnels at the central family farm in Kuhmoinen Harjunsalmi. Entrepreneur Sampo Keskisen hosting the farm with benches of five different raspberry varieties is enough for a brisk 30 kilometers.