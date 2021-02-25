Salon hay in Paris does not mean salon hay at all. Canceled due to a pandemic, the International Agricultural Show (SIA) will not open its doors, as it should have done this Saturday, February 27, between the vast walls of the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. A blow for its actors and for its visitors. An opportunity, also, to show another facet of the French agricultural world which two unions of family farmers and peasants have decided to seize.

The Movement for the Defense of Family Farmers (Modef), as well as the Peasant Confederation each had this idea: to transform this downtime suffered into something new. The show will take place, but differently. No stands, no large halls, no demonstration quarries: everything will take place all over France, on the farms and their reality.

“The SIA is seen as the showcase of French agriculture,” recalls Sophie Bezeau, director of Modef. However, he only offers a sanitized view. ”Reputed to show what the“ farm France ”produces most attractive, the annual meeting puts forward a healthy agriculture, always happy and walking straight on the green path of ecological transition. Difficulties in getting out of the productivist model, economic tensions and loss of income, they only appear at the bottom and very small on the poster. “I remember a year when a Limousin cow sold for 18,000 euros”, illustrates Sophie Bezeau. “However, in the field, breeders generally only get 1,500 to 2,000 euros. “

This time, it will be a question of showing everything. “The farms will not be tidy and washed before the visitors pass. The peasants will show themselves in their daily lives, ”suggests Nicolas Girod, spokesperson for the Confédération paysanne. “We intend to talk about what, in our profession, is a vector of pleasure, but also elements of tension,” he continues, “of agriculture as we experience it, that we feel it and that it questions us. . “

Of course, there will be the terroir and its products. But not only. Low income, common agricultural policy (CAP), ecological transition will also be debated. And since it is customary for politicians to make the Agricultural Show the place for their own exhibition, they too are invited to it. Both Modef and Confédération paysanne invited elected officials, ministers and even President of the Republic to come and discuss on the farms. Parliamentarians and local elected officials seem to be responding to the call. On the government side, the enthusiasm is less obvious. On Wednesday, only the Minister of Agriculture Julien Denormandie had let it be known on RTL that he intended to visit one of the open farms of the Confédération paysanne. If the 2021 show will be missing in Paris, the cameras seem to be missing at the 2021 show.