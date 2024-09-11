Lollobrigida, Bee Massacre on the Roof of the Ministry of Agriculture

There is no peace for Minister Francesco Lollobrigidathe new case concerning him is related to an initiative of his department which turned out not to be a happy one, even though now the owner of Agriculture try to minimize: “Unfortunately these things happen.“. Last May 20th, on the occasion of the World Bee Daythe minister, in a video published on his social channels, was filmed on the Roman terrace of the Mesaf headquarters where, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – in collaboration with the Federation of Italian Beekeepers had set up several tricolor hives. An urban apiary – the first in Europe to be hosted in an institutional building – for promote the protection of pollinators. The message was strong and the initiative praiseworthy. The minister had said that “bees are a heritage of immense value for the environment: Without bees many of our agricultural productions would not be possible“.

But only four months since the project launch “Apincittà”, the macabre discovery: the thousands of bees present in those hives with the colours of Italy – continues Il Corriere – have been exterminated by swarms of oriental wasps and hornets. Nearly 50,000 bees dead. Lollobrigida was forced to admit: “It’s true,” the minister said in a video, “unfortunately the bees did not survive. But the death of bees is a cyclical and natural phenomenon, which can occur for many reasons. We cannot expect a project, even one as valid as this one, to be immune to the laws of nature. What really matters is that Apincittà workedWe will continue to participate in the initiative, looking forward, strong in the experience acquired, encouraged to do more and better“.