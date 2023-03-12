Agriculture | The production of meat, milk and eggs decreased last year in Finland – the increase in costs has caused farms to close

Farms have had to buy feed at such an expensive price that they have incurred losses.

Natural Resources Center According to (Luke), last year’s pork production decreased by about three percent compared to the previous year. The production of beef, milk and eggs decreased by two percent, and the production of poultry remained at the previous year’s level.

About 170 million kilograms of pork, 147 million kilograms of poultry and 84 million kilograms of beef were produced last year. 2.2 million liters of milk and 76 million kilograms of eggs were produced.

Luke’s special researcher Csaba Jansik estimates that the background of the situation is the increase in production costs, which has led to profitability problems and the closure of facilities.

“The price of energy has risen, as has the price of protein-containing concentrate and fodder. Farms have had to buy feed at such an expensive price that they have incurred losses. Last spring, some of the farms had the idea of ​​ending production,” says Jansik.

Retail chains have been renegotiating the prices of milk and meat products since last summer. The repair work was done late in terms of many facilities. The price and sufficiency of electricity also seemed uncertain in the fall, which may have influenced some decisions to stop.

“Farms depend on the availability of electricity. In addition, the prices of key production inputs, such as feed and fertilizers, have remained high.”

The figures cited by Jansik come from the statistics and food balance of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency and the Lihabarometer compiled by Kantar TNS Agri.

For production in the longer term, demand is also affected. The volume of sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the grocery store decreased by five percent last year, but the value of sales increased by five percent compared to the previous year. Jansik estimates that food is bought less when it is expensive, and waste is more carefully avoided.

Last year, beef consumption in Finland fell by no less than seven percent from the previous year. On the other hand, the consumption of pork or poultry did not change much.

“As prices have risen, people have switched to buying more affordable meat products, for example, instead of ground beef, ground pork and ground beef, and instead of chicken breast, leg and wings.”

The decrease in meat consumption is not explained by buying vegetable protein products. According to the Finnish Natural Resources Institute, meat with bones is still consumed on an average of 77 kilos per person per year, plant-based meat substitutes only about 1 kilo per person per year.

The sale of plant-based drinks is also still quite small compared to the consumption of cow’s milk, but a change has taken place.

“Consumption of plant-based drinks that are used instead of milk has steadily increased in ten years from 1.3 liters to 6.6 liters per person per year,” says Jansik.

The consumption of cow’s milk, on the other hand, has decreased in ten years from 145 liters to 107 liters per person.

Eggs last year production decreased by two percent compared to the previous year. This is partly explained by the fact that the retail chains have announced that they will give up the sale of caged eggs within a few years. Last year, the production of stimulated cage eggs decreased by about a third from the previous year.

“Some of the farms that produce chicken eggs have stopped because of the increased production costs and because it will soon no longer be possible to produce cage eggs. Structural change requires investments.”

Most of the eggs produced last year were floor eggs, the production of which increased by a quarter compared to the previous year.

Dairy farms the number decreased by about eight percent in Finland last year, and there were about 400 closed farms. According to the statistics of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, there were about 4,570 dairy farms at the end of last year, while ten years ago there were twice as many.

According to Jansik, the number of Finnish dairy farms has been halving every ten years for half a century.

“At the same time, the size of the premises has constantly increased, currently barns are being built for 140-150 cows. At the same time, the amount of production has remained approximately at the same level,” states Jansik.

Last year, however, the average size of Finnish dairy farms was even smaller than this, and one farm had an average of 52 cows.

The export market for dairy products has been in turmoil since 2014, when exports to Russia stopped due to sanctions. A substitute market has been sought in, for example, China, where milk powder has been exported from Finland.