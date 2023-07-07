Agriculture | The number of Finns earning their living from agriculture has decreased dramatically in just over a decade

The EU also wants more small farms in Finland for environmental reasons. However, the change in agricultural policy may cause especially older farmers to throw down their gloves.

In agriculture the number of Finns earning a living is rapidly decreasing. Natural Resources Center of statistics according to 2010, there were almost 59,500 agricultural entrepreneurs in the whole country, but according to preliminary statistics in 2022, there will be just over 43,600. The number has therefore dropped by about 27 percent.

At the beginning of the 21st century, there were more than a hundred thousand farms in Finland.

Farms of less than 100 hectares have decreased in the last 10 years. Only the number of companies with 100–150 hectares and more than 150 hectares has increased slightly.

ProAgria CEO of the real estate agency Markku Koivisto has noticed a trend in his own work. Land comes up for sale, and it often happens that large farms buy smaller ones.

“Land alone is easy to sell, but the more buildings there are on the farm, the more challenging it is to sell,” says Koivisto.

Koivisto believes that the restructuring of agriculture can still accelerate in the next few years.

“Margins per hectare and per animal have been decreasing, so if you want to make a living from the farm”, the unit has to be bigger and bigger.

ProAgria is an agricultural expert organization.

of the EU the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has directed subsidies in favor of large units. The number of agricultural entrepreneurs in the EU is according to the Statistics Finland According to Eurostat decreased by about 37 percent from 2005 to 2020.

Now we want a complete change in agricultural policy. In the commission’s Farm to Fork strategy, the goals are, among other things, to improve the position of primary producers, to support small and medium-sized farms and to attract new entrepreneurs to the sector.

The new CAP financing period implemented this year includes forms of support that aim to transfer money from large farms to smaller ones.

ProAgria’s Western Finland expert Jarkko Storberg thinks that, at least at the beginning, the new Financing period may increase the number of entrepreneurs who quit.

“When there are new things to learn, it is common that especially older farmers throw their gloves on the counter.”

The changed support system also coincides with the cost crisis.

Storberg states that there is no significant change in subsidies for start-up and young entrepreneurs compared to previous years. Environmental obligations are getting tighter and some forms of support are being removed.

For example, the additional part of the compensation for natural disasters aimed at livestock farms went away. At the beginning of the year, the new cattle premium system caused first a shortage of slaughter animals for slaughterhouses and later a slaughter backlog due to the new calculation method.

Entrepreneurs’ loan payment plan may also be disrupted when subsidies are paid at a different time than before. According to Storberg, investments have now been put on hold at the farms.

“The Food Agency has even advised to postpone the construction investments of cattle farms, because it is not yet known”, how strictly the EU’s deforestation regulation is to be interpreted.

According to Storberg, the solar power investments planned for autumn may also be delayed.

Debt free the facilities are still doing quite well. The production processes must be in order so that the owner can get by. In addition, there must be a market for the products.

In the EU strategy, new entrepreneurs are especially welcome in organic production. According to Storberg, recently there has been movement both in transitioning to organic and in ending organic production.

“It was visible in the stores that when the price of food went up, organic products were more often left on the shelf. Dairies and slaughterhouses have indeed reduced their purchase of organic.”

Elina Lindberg works as an entrepreneur at the Ylhäinen farm in Paimio, Varsinais-Suomi. About 200 hectares are cultivated on the farm, a large part of which is leased land.

It is therefore a big space in Finnish terms, but despite that, Lindberg has diversified the company’s income structure. In addition to growing crops and raising turkeys, the farm currently has accommodation and a dog park, where dogs can run freely but under supervision.

“The goal has been to make the farm as vibrant and profitable as possible, from which you can get steady income even in the winter season. Diversification is a kind of risk management.”

Diversity is the future for other continuing agricultural entrepreneurs. Another option is to do other gainful jobs in addition to farming or livestock farming.

Lindberg is now committed to Ylhäinen space for at least 30 years. The generation change was made about a year ago, and now he is a partner in the farm together with his father.

Continuing farming was not a given for Lindberg, who originally studied to be a restaurateur. He says that there is still a lot to learn.

“Here you have to be really versatile and understand both biology, technology and financial management. I really appreciate farmers. This is hard work.”

Lindberg’s in my opinion, the work already done for the environment and climate in rural areas is often overlooked. At Ylhäinen’s farm, the fields have already been in a crop rotation before the new CAP season, and among other things diversity crops and winter vegetation cover have been used before.

The farm has solar energy and its own wood chip power plant, and Lindberg is involved in a project investigating the carbon sequestration of fields.

According to Lindberg, the EU Commission’s goal to improve the position of the primary producer has not, at least for now, reached the farmers. There are also challenges in shortening food transport distances.

“Many would certainly like to buy more food directly from producers, but market sales, for example, tie up a lot of work time and cause costs.”