Agriculture | The EU will not continue the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain – Hungary, Poland and Slovakia are defying the decision

The temporary ban on imports to five Eastern European countries expires on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called the decision “an example of true unity.”

Brussels/Helsinki

Ukrainian grain the import ban to five Eastern European countries expires at midnight on Friday. The European Commission announced on Friday, that it does not continue the import ban.

Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, on the other hand, recently announced that they would defy the EU’s decision.

According to the EU, Ukraine is committed to implementing all legal measures within the next 30 days to prevent a spike in grain imports in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia. As early as Saturday, Ukraine will begin to effectively monitor the export of grain so that the markets of neighboring EU countries are not distorted.

The commission imposed an import ban in May. It banned the import of grain into Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia, but allowed grain to pass through these countries to the world market.

Commission following the decision on Friday, Hungary announced that it would impose a national import ban on 24 Ukrainian agricultural products. Among them are cereals, vegetables, meat products and honey, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the news, also the Slovakian Minister of Agriculture Jozef Bireš and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki have announced that their countries will continue the import ban on Ukrainian grain.

“We do that because it is in the interest of Polish farmers,” the Polish Prime Minister said.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Poland in October, which is generally considered an obvious reason why the country’s nationalist government has taken such a harsh line on the matter.

The statements by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia mean that the countries are walking over the Commission. In the EU, trade policy, for example tariffs and import restrictions, are the exclusive competence of the Commission.

The snub didn’t come as a surprise. At least Poland and Hungary threatened even before the Commission’s decision to extend the import ban with their own decision, if the EU did not do so.

of the EU the import ban was decided at the request of the countries: When Russia practically closed the main route for Ukraine’s grain exports, i.e. the Black Sea, exports were diverted to the east. Eastern European countries complained that cheap Ukrainian grain was putting their farmers in dire straits.

About the import ban there has been a multifaceted political struggle. The commission has tried to strike a balance between the demands of different parties and at the same time maintain its credibility. On the other hand, the Commission has been obviously unwilling to engage in an open confrontation with the nagging member states.

The import ban has been opposed by many EU member states, which are concerned about the deterioration of the internal market and, on the one hand, the situation in Ukraine. The Finnish government has also demanded that the import ban be waived.

Its grain exports Ukraine, which is afraid for its part, has appealed to the Commission to lift the import ban.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Friday called the Commission’s decision not to extend the import ban “for example, real unity and trust”, reports the news agency Reuters.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine “will respond in a civilized way” if some of the member states end up violating the EU’s decision.

Among the countries that have been affected by the import ban, Bulgaria already decided on Thursday to abandon it.