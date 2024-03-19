Agriculture | The EU limits Ukraine's food exports to support its own farmers

The EU decided to limit Ukraine's food exports just a moment before the summit, where the leaders of the EU countries are supposed to declare unwavering support for Ukraine.

EU countries and the European Parliament bowed to the demands of European farmers and set restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The negotiators of the Parliament and the Council of the Member States agreed on the matter early Wednesday night, reports news agency Reuters. The restrictions were decided especially at the insistence of Poland and France.

The liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the EU was one of the first support measures taken by the EU after the start of a major Russian offensive in the spring of 2022. However, the import of agricultural products from Ukraine has raised eyebrows among farmers in Eastern Europe, and several eastern member states have seen large farmers' protests. In Poland, farmers have blocked the arrival of grain shipments from Ukraine.

The European Agricultural Producers Association has also demanded restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

January at the end, the European Commission proposed that the EU extends the exemptions granted to Ukrainian imports for another year, until the summer of 2025.

However, to calm the concerns of farmers in Eastern Europe, the Commission proposed a kind of emergency brake mechanism that would allow the import of certain products into Europe to be limited in the event that their imports increase sharply. In the Commission's proposal, the restrictions would have applied to chicken meat, eggs and sugar, the import of which has attracted the most criticism in Eastern Europe.

The majority of the EU countries already supported the Commission's proposal once, despite the opposition of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Last week, however, France changed its mind and supported the demands of Eastern European countries for further tightening of import restrictions, says Politico.

The countries demand that the emergency brake mechanism be extended to the import of honey and certain grain products as well. They also want to lower the threshold after which import restrictions could be imposed. Similar demands were also heard from the European Parliament.

Member countries and parliamentary negotiators discussed the issue late Tuesday night. During the night's negotiations, a broader solution was reached, so honey, corn, oats and other grain products also ended up on the emergency braking list.

The emergency brake would be applied if the import of the products on the list exceeded the average import volumes of 2022 and 2023.

The Parliament said that the Commission is also committed to taking action if Ukraine's wheat imports increase.

According to the commission's estimate, the restrictions would reduce Ukraine's export earnings by more than one billion euros per year, Politico reports. The country is very agricultural.

Finland the government has opposed the expansion of import restrictions, says the Europe minister Anders Adlercreutz (r).

“From our point of view, there are no grounds for such a restriction. After all, the best way to support Ukraine is for them to trade with the EU as freely as possible.”

The EU imposes restrictions on Ukrainian exports at the same time as it is supposed to signal to Russia that its support for Ukraine is steadfast and growing. Increasing support for Ukraine is one of the main topics at the summit meeting of EU leaders starting on Thursday.