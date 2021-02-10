It is an often forgotten sector even though it is responsible for around a fifth of French greenhouse gas emissions. Hence the citizens’ proposal to tackle, among other things, the business of chemical fertilizers, through the establishment of a royalty on nitrogenous fertilizers. Because the excessive use of these synthetic products is disastrous for the climate, and not only. “Almost half of agricultural emissions are nitrous oxide (N2O), a greenhouse gas whose warming power is 265 times greater than carbon dioxide (CO2). These N2O emissions come mainly from the use of fertilizers ”, underlines Manon Castagné, in charge of agricultural issues at Friends of the Earth.

Yet the government is dragging its feet. In the chapter “Developing agroecology”, article 59 of the bill provides for the establishment of a taxation of mineral nitrogenous fertilizers, but not before 2025, and only if it has not been implemented previously. at the European level.

The idea does not date from yesterday. The Economic, Social and Environmental Council recalls this in its opinion on the bill: in 2013, it proposed the creation of a “progressive royalty instituted on mineral nitrogenous fertilizers”.

” It’s a vicious circle. The use of nitrogen fertilizers causes farmers to resort to pesticides because insect pests are crazy about nitrogen. With the money raised through a purchase tax, millions of euros could be redistributed to farmers for their transition. Most will not come out on their own, we have to help them, ”adds Manon Castagné. L. M.-B.