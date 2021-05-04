Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Agriculture Spring sowing has already started in many areas

May 4, 2021
The fields have dried up to varying degrees for sowing after a snowy winter and a cool April.

Spring sowing started in favorable areas in southern Finland and southern Ostrobothnia more than a week ago. In these areas, sowing is still on average if the weather stays sunny and the air warms up a bit.

Elsewhere in Finland, spring sowing is also expected to reach full speed in the middle of this month, says ProAgria in its first growth report in the spring. The fields have dried up to varying degrees for sowing after a snowy winter and a cool April.

The thick snow cover of winter provided good protection for overwintering plants. Winter damage was low and grasses, autumn cereals, autumn oilseeds and berry and apple orchards have overwintered well.

