Agriculture | Spain is asking the EU for help for its drought-stricken farmers

of Spain the authorities said on Tuesday that they are applying for funds from the EU’s emergency fund for their farmers suffering from the drought.

In some places, Spain is suffering from such a bad drought that farmers have not started sowing at all, because there is not enough water for irrigation.

“I expect the European Commission to react quickly, even though I know that decisions take time,” said the Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas when telling about his letter to the EU Commissioner for Agriculture for Janusz Wojciechowski.

Planas did not say how much money he has requested from the EU.

Last year in Spain was the hottest on record. This year has not started any better, because the country has already been affected by a heat wave, the kind of which are normally only seen in the summer. According to Aemet, the Spanish Meteorological Institute, the temperature can rise to 40 degrees in southern Spain.