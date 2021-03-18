Agriculture Research: Feeding a cow a small amount of seaweed can significantly reduce methane emissions

Cow metabolism produced 82 percent less methane when a small amount of seaweed was added to the feed for five months.

Cows feeding seaweed is one way to reduce the metabolic greenhouse gases that warm the climate.

The case emerges from a recent U.S. study reported by a British, among others The Guardian magazine.

The researchers put a small amount of seaweed in the cattle’s feed for five months and found that a new diet reduced the amount of methane produced by the cows by 82 percent.

The effect of sea bread on cow methane production has been studied in the past. The U.S. finding is based on previous research that seaweed could reduce methane production in cows in the shorter term.

In Plos One according to a study published on wednesday, the seaweed diet is also beneficial in the long run.

“We now have solid evidence that seaweed in the livestock diet is effective in reducing greenhouse gases, and the effectiveness does not decrease over time,” said an agricultural researcher who was part of the research team. Ermias Kebreab From the University of California.

Cow produces the global warming gas methane when the feed it eats “goes” in the warm fluid of the stomach along with the microbes.

Methane is one of the most significant greenhouse gases and almost 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, although its effect is shorter. A cow produces about 250 to 800 liters of methane per day.

According to researches Asparagopsis taxiformis seaweed can help prevent methane emissions from cows.

According to the researchers, the next challenge is to get enough of this seaweed for farms, which has so far had an insufficient supply.