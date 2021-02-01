Farms on both sides of the Tajo-Segura transfer channel in Alicante, last September. Rui Oliveira

The Ministry of Agriculture has launched a royal decree to accelerate the processes of convergence or equalization of direct aid between the beneficiaries of the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) and thus avoid the large differences between the amounts received by a farmer or rancher. Atocha is also working on the reduction of the 50 agronomic regions that currently exist for the purposes of assessing payment rights. The intention is to leave them in only a dozen, in order to adjust the differences between them equally.

The Government’s objective is for a farmer or rancher to collect the same aid for the same activity. The Ministry estimates that today that difference is up to 23 times and it is intended to reduce it to between five and seven times. This measure is part of the decision to end individual rights in 2025, once total convergence has been achieved, and replace them with a less complex, bureaucratic and speculative area payment than the current one.

Faced with this process, the reaction of the sector has been uneven, depending on the interests affected in each territory, since it involves very localized losses for a few and benefits for a large majority. On the part of the autonomous communities, the response has been mostly favorable, with the exception of Andalusia. For the Minister of Agriculture of Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Martínez, these are initiatives that cannot be postponed. Martínez understands the measure as an obligatory previous step to reach convergence in 2025 and replace the current system with surface payments, eliminating historical rights.

These, explains the counselor, have allowed a few farmers and ranchers with rights in productions such as cotton or tobacco to continue collecting aid without cultivating or having transferred those rights to other plots to continue charging large sums in areas where others receive minimal aid . Martínez assures that it is not understood that an irrigated olive grove in Jaén charges twice as much as an olive grove in the Alcudia Valley (Ciudad Real).

In 2003, under the single payment system, Brussels started a process of decoupling payments; that is, do not link them to production. In 2015, with the application of the reform currently in force, the system was replaced by the basic payment system, with decoupled aid and the establishment of a system of individual and historical payment rights. This was based on the amounts and requests made in that year, but with the maximum ceiling of hectares of 2013. For its distribution, the territory was divided into fifty agronomic regions based on four productive orientations: rainfed crops, irrigated, permanent and permanent pastures.

The system, far from clarifying the situation, caused further imbalances. The division into 50 regions and the landing of high payment fees on other crops of lesser value increased the differences. In addition, thousands of owners who had their land leased saw their rights left in the hands of those who had requested them in 2015, giving rise to rights holders who played with them in the rights market, while the owners saw the value of their farms fall. . “I have inherited some land without rights: to cultivate them profitably, I would have to buy rights and, if I sell them, they pay me half of what is paid here,” explains Javier Lobato, a resident of Cantalejo (Segovia).

In 2015, already knowing of the existence of the problem, Agriculture started a smooth process of convergence of aid with few results. The Ministry justified it before the risks that a hard convergence would suppose —that is, to reduce the amounts in the highest part to compensate the smaller ones— in those exploitations that had made plans for the future counting on that income. According to data from Agriculture, of the 16 million rights and almost 400,000 beneficiaries, on average 53% of the rights holders in a given region only receive 36% of the payments. On the contrary, those who triple the regional average aid take 4% of the funds with 1.14% of the rights.

Faced with this situation, Agriculture intends that in 2021 payment rights that are lower than the regional average value will increase by a quarter. And in no case may they be less than 70% of that average value. By 2022, that percentage goes from 70% to 80%. The increases will be made by reducing the amounts of duties that exceed the regional average, with a ceiling of 30%.

On the other hand, Agriculture has opened the period for the presentation of requests for assistance from the Common Agricultural Policy, which represent almost 5,000 million euros in direct aid and amount to 7,200 million per year until 2027. This figure is the same as that received in the period above in current currency, although the sector estimates that it is 10% lower due to inflation. This year a new CAP reform should have entered into force, but the delays in the approval of the EU’s multiannual financial framework forced it to be postponed until 2023 The application of the transition regulations for 2021 and 2012 practically maintains the same conditions required until now.