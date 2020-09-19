Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K.K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the agricultural bills brought by the BJP-led NDA government would cause injustice to the farmers of the country. He has asked TRS MPs to vote in the Rajya Sabha against the Agriculture Bill. Also, the Chief Minister said that these bills are like sweet bullets. It should be opposed in every way.Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K.K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the new agriculture bill would harm farmers and benefit the business houses. He took the TRS parliamentary party leader K.K. Keshav Rao has been asked to strongly oppose it in Parliament. He said that the farmers and agriculture bills introduced in Parliament by the Center will cause great injustice to the agriculture sector in the country.

TRS will oppose agricultural bills

Chief Minister Rao said that to date there is an import duty of 50 percent on maize and the Center has decided to reduce it to 15 percent. Rao said that the Center wants to import 10 million tonnes of maize and purchase of 7 million tonnes of maize has already been done.

‘For whose benefit reduced import duties’

CM asked the Central Government, for whose benefit, the import duty was reduced by 35 percent? When the country is going through an economic crisis, why was such a decision taken? Maize is cultivated extensively in the country. What will happen to our maize growers if we reduce the import duty on maize.

7 members of TRS in Rajya Sabha

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said that there should be opposition to the agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha as it will cause great harm to the agriculture sector. The TRS has seven members in the Rajya Sabha.