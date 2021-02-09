#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The idea germinated in his mind two years ago. She hasn’t left him since. In the Oise, after 27 years of traditional agriculture, Christophe de Smedt will convert to organic. However, what really pushed him to make this transition is the way we look at his profession for several years. “We’re the ugly ducklings. We pollute, we are the one who will put pesticides at the level of houses“, he judges.

Little by little conversion

On its 140 hectares, it will first convert 45, mainly wheat, beets and rapeseed. He will no longer use fertilizers and pesticides. However, its yields risk falling. So, to compensate, he will receive aid of 300 euros per hectare for five years. But these losses linked to the drop in production could be higher. According to him, they could reach 600 euros per hectare.

