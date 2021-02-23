Meeting hay in Paris does not mean meeting hay at all: for lack of an International Agricultural Show (SIA), canceled in these coronavirus times, the peasant unions have organized themselves so that this year does not pass not next to the issues that affect them. The 2021 show will not be held as usual but will be held all the same… on farms. On February 27, when it should have started, Modef will begin a “Tour de France of family farms”. The start will be from a duck farm in the Landes. The arrival is scheduled for April 23, at a winegrower in Hérault, after a two-month peregrination to meet breeders, market gardeners or grain farmers (1). Seize the void left by the absence of SIA to tell, in the field, the conditions of food production: the Confédération paysanne had the same idea. From February 27 to March 7, the union is organizing its “Farm Show” in nearly 200 farms (2). Twenty-two of which are said to be “political firm”. Local elected officials and parliamentarians are invited to attend. Several ministers also received the invitation, including the first of them, Jean Castex, and those of Ecology and Agriculture. Emmanuel Macron, finally, is one of the personalities solicited, invited to visit an organic cheese dairy in the Monts du Lyonnais to discuss the relocation of production.