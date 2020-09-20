The Agriculture Bill 2020 is going to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. The BJP-NDA does not have a majority in the Upper House, so some trouble may have to be raised here. All political parties are protesting against this bill across the country. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the opposition parties.Kejriwal tweeted, writing, ‘Today the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all the non-BJP parties to together beat all these three bills, this is what the farmers of the country want. “

Ruckus over three bills related to agriculture, Modi government does not have tension in Rajya Sabha

Earlier on September 18, Kejriwal made a tweet. Kejriwal wrote that the three bills of the Center will leave the farmers to exploitation in the hands of big companies. I request all the non-BJP parties to unite in the Rajya Sabha and oppose these Bills, make sure that all your MPs are present and do not drama of the walkout. Farmers from all over the country are watching you ‘.

Three bills related to agriculture have created a furore from Parliament to the road. Despite this, the central government is hopeful that after the Lok Sabha, these three bills will be passed by the Rajya Sabha. He has his own mathematics behind it. At the same time, opposition parties including Congress are strongly opposing these bills. Twelve parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, DMK, RJD have sent the joint proposal to Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. They have been demanded to send these three Bills to the Select Committee. All these parties will vote in opposition to the introduction of Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.