As far back as he can remember, he had never boycotted a session. But this time, “The regressions in environmental law go too far. It’s a big step backwards! ” Arnaud Schwartz, President of France Nature Environnement (FNE), is carried away. He will therefore not attend the National Council for Ecological Transition which is due to be held today. Just like the NGO Friends of the Earth, the Bird Protection League and the UFC-Que Choisir. The forum for dialogue, supposed to make “Structuring opinions for ecological transition”, must look into the bill “Relating to the conditions for placing certain plant protection products on the market”, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on Thursday. However, the version sent to the associations confirms their worst fears: the government allows sugar beet producers to use seeds coated with neonicotinoids, an insecticide banned since 2018, until 2023. “The obligation to carry out an environmental assessment before obtaining this exemption would also be abolished”, specifies Arnaud Schwartz.

Worse: if Julien Denormandie, the Minister of Agriculture, again affirmed, Monday, on BFM-TV, that the bill has “Only one objective is sugar beet”, the text does not write it that way, and the derogations could concern other sectors. In short, neonicotinoids could be allowed across the country and across all cultures.

To understand the magnitude of the decision, we have to go back. To 2016, more precisely. The National Assembly then voted to ban them from September 1, 2018. The text was carried by Barbara Pompili, then Secretary of State for Biodiversity, now Minister of the Environment. She assured: ” Whatever happens, neonicotinoids are over in 2020. Because, if we start to say: “We forbid where there are alternatives, but we make exceptions and we let them run in time”, we know very well that the door is open to the fact that there are certain neonicotinoids that are never banned ”, she said at the time, when examining the law. Two years later, in the height of summer, the derogations were made possible by the Minister of Agriculture.

Evidence is mounting against these insecticides. After twenty-seven years of authorization, they are accused of having reduced the biomass of insects in Europe by nearly 80%. Nicknamed the bee killers, they act on their central nervous system.

“Of course, it’s not the best product. But we have no choice ”, explains Franck Sander, the president of the General Confederation of beet growers, affiliated to the FNSEA. Since March, the green aphid, the carrier of jaundice, has been attacking the plant and its roots. The bug swarmed very early because of a mild winter and a very hot spring. Result: the beets have turned yellow and no longer produce sugar. “For a third of French producers, these are losses of almost 30 to 50%”, continues the president. Nationally, his union estimates losses at 15%. In 2019, the first year without “neonics”, jaundice affected 1.5% of beets. “This year, we used three authorized insecticides, and it didn’t work”, Frank Sander continues.

A first breach which opens the way to other exemptions

So is there no alternative? However, an opinion published by ANSES stressed, two years ago, that there was no technical deadlock in the cultivation of beets. “Either they didn’t want to do it, or they weren’t given enough support. But, two years after a law, we cannot go back like that ”, argues the president of France Nature Environnement.

The alternatives do exist, says the Confédération paysanne. But“They require rethinking production methods by placing crops in an ecosystem comprising pests, but also allies (auxiliaries)”, specifies the organization. Either way, a breach is open. Maize producers have already asked to have the right to waivers as well.