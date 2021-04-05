A farmer in Lugo, Galicia (Spain), on March 24, 2021. Carlos Castro / Europa Press

The Ministry of Agriculture and the autonomous communities begin this week a calendar of bilateral meetings in order to know the position of each regional government on the content of the future Strategic Plan that will serve as a framework for the distribution of the 47,724 million euros foreseen in the next reform of the Common Agricultural Policy from 2023. Based on the position of each of the autonomous communities, the department directed by Luis Planas will prepare a report and subsequently a proposal for a Plan to present in Brussels in July and submit a second final in autumn, on which the Commission will be able to make its suggestions. These negotiations will coincide with the closing of the negotiations in Brussels on the conditions of the next reform.

Among the many points pending agreement, at the head is the policy of convergence of aid in the same region, which has been the subject of protests in recent months in different territories at the proposal of Agriculture to accelerate the process from this year started in 2015 with few results.

Agriculture aims that in 2021, in the same region, the minimum payment is not less than 70% of the regional average and that this percentage reaches 80% in 2022. The objective is that a farmer with the same activity charges the same to achieve full convergence in 2025 to, from there, negotiate the abolition of individual rights and move to a surface payment system. Agriculture should have already reduced the number of regions where to make these adjustments and go from the current 50 to a dozen.

In addition to the convergence of aid, the autonomous communities must express themselves on the priority recipients of the same, where Planas proposes that they be genuine farmers whose income from agricultural activity represents at least between 20% and 30% of their total income. The figure of “genuine plus” is considered when their percentages are higher and the situation in some territories where part-time farmers are important should also be considered. The regional governments must present their proposals on the eco-schemes or the set of actions in the field of the environment that a farmer or rancher can carry out on his farm beyond the minimum community requirements and it is intended that their amounts be equal in all territories. For the eco-schemes, 20% of community payments will be allocated annually, about 1,000 million euros.

The autonomous communities will also have to position themselves on the roof in direct payments, the application of cuts and their redistribution. To date there have been no debates and protests about the application of the capping or adjustment of payments of 25% when it exceeds 60,000 euros, 50% between 75,000 and 90,000 euros, 85% from 90,000 euros with a ceiling of 100,000 euros, in all cases after deducting the employment costs.

Agriculture defends a redistributive policy of aid or a complementary payment to the first hectares of a farm. The exploitation model that will receive this support has not yet been defined and that would be nourished by the adjustments carried out in the highest payments of which the Government expects to collect only slightly more than 100 million euros. As it is a very low figure, the possibility of applying a general adjustment to nurture that fund in all payments is not ruled out. In the improvement in the first hectares of a farm, it is agreed not to apply it in farms whose amount exceeds 60,000 euros as it would mean giving funds on the one hand and removing them on the other.

Negotiations with the autonomous communities to prepare this Strategic Plan must also consider the need to pass the environmental assessment test of the Ministry of Transition and also the new greater community bureaucratic demands in matters, not only of allocation of funds, but also of evaluation of the results to justify the payments.