Nouf Al Mousa (Dubai)

The earth runs through us, shapes us, and passes its first secrets through us. In most cultures in the world, including the Emirates, the smell of soil full of rain still has its own existential significance, and we can imagine how this wonderful detail affects the formation of our thoughts, our social systems, and how it applies to our general behavior, just as water flows between palm trees in cases of watering.

Farmers say: The survival of water harms the tree, so flow and movement are part of agricultural life, forming an integrated cultural thought, from the agricultural language and the richness of the singular, to scientific knowledge and its connection with medical treatments, passing through the architecture and engineering alignment of trees and oasis environments in the desert, valleys and waterfalls in the high mountains, Down to the musical songs, for every stage of life’s reception of fruits and crops, there is a song, a word that must be said, a celebration that must be held. In the high mountains in the Emirates, for example, a stage called “wheat knocking” is celebrated, in which people move through a coordinated and regular circular movement. Echoing the songs of that stage of wheat cultivation

Trip

On the trip of the “Union Weekly” there are questions, an extensive search for the possibility of awareness of the agricultural environment, as it is a vital part as a resource for food security in the main degree, and as a social value that enhances the presence of local trees and plants at the core of the identity that shapes the thought, and strives to protect some endangered trees that migrate with the departure of Elderly people of agriculture and specialists in the UAE.

Ali Al Mehrezi

Palm tree

“The biography of my father and my grandparents has completed, agriculture is everything for us.” The first thing was said by Ali Al-Mahrazi, who owns farms in the Masafi area in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, when he spoke about the agricultural varieties that he was keen to grow in his current home in Al-Khawaneej area in Dubai, which It is an extension of the agricultural environment in which he grew up. He puts his hand on the palm tree, which is humble in the courtyard of the house, as if he relies through it on the memory of the place, saying: “My distance is a high mountainous area. The state of walking continues with us, and we go afterwards to our farms, and there you notice how everyone works, and the question of us is always present, to our people, about how to deal and deal with the land and the various types of trees, especially the palm tree, because its fruit and agricultural and life benefits continue on Year round ».

Man and earth

The first formation of the implicit relationship between man and the earth, which established an integrated social system, in which plants and trees are present, in that they are private entities that require care and mutual understanding between them and the people. Without it, there will be difficulty in living, especially “dates”, as it is a food resource for the inhabitants of the mountains, the desert and the coast, and one of the foundations of agricultural life in the UAE.

The researcher Ahmed adds, openly we go to those shadows that themselves formed a social life, and extended interactions of human relations, in addition to benefiting from animal feeding, as well as folk medicine plants.

Barley and wheat

The narrator, Ali al-Mahrizi, recounts that the ancients said: It was not possible for them in the past to have rice, what the people of the Gulf call “live”, but rather he used to grow “barley” and wheat, and they ate it, and he continues: “People go out from Masafi to Dubai, with camels loaded With vandal, lemon and mango, and some of them carry charcoal and firewood, over a period of 3 days. ”In a passing view of the beauty of the sound of the fountain near Majlis Ali al-Mahrizi, he takes us with his speech to the valleys in the Masafi area, which consists of 7 valleys, indicating Al-Mahrezi its distribution, from which it reaches Fujairah, and the good Khor Fakkan, Dibba and Ras Al Khaimah, most notably Wadi Siji, which goes from Masafi through Al Dhaid to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. And that the abundance of water in the past, through rain, contributed to supporting the local agricultural systems in the UAE.

Earth people awareness

“We need the people of the earth to be aware of the need to preserve the ancient trees,” an assertion by the researcher Ahmed Muhammad Ubaid, who presented specialized books such as “The Palms in the Hijaz in Pre-Islamic and Islamic Times, and the book“ The Palm in the UAE: A Historical and Linguistic Historical Introduction. ” His statement that awareness began to fade with the departure of the elderly, and the lack of interest of a large segment of young people in caring for indigenous plants, whether from olive varieties, and even palm varieties, some of which have actually become extinct, and among the ancient trees are guava trees called “municipal olives”, and citrus species, from Such as “mawsili”, which was present in the city of Al-Ain, and “sweet lumi” tree, and “Larang”, and “municipal banana” varieties, including 4 types of old bananas, and types of old wheat, there are approximately 7 to 10 types of barley, Some of them have become extinct, saying: “In fact, the presence of official care, blessing the matter, and support for the cultivation of varieties that are on the verge of extinction, greatly contributes to their continuity in the face of the great focus by farmers on profitable commercial varieties, the possibility of caring for old varieties, and opening horizons for employment. To benefit from it commercially as well ».

«Cladding»

Ali Al-Mehrizi explains, the presence of palm trees as a basis in the various agricultural varieties in the UAE, followed by the mango tree among the popular varieties in agriculture, because it is sold to the people of the “coast”. The latter used to be called in the past to the inhabitants of the Emirate of Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah, in contrast, the people of Masafi They benefit from the things that are produced in the “coast”, most notably the clothes, and they call it “the kiswah.” In the intimate details of the farmers’ life, Ali al-Mahrazi reveals that agricultural life and its connection to the land made him come up with how to make pottery, and when we say pottery, we mean clay and soil, indicating that he was one of the first to introduce it to the market, especially in the area of ​​”Masafi”, until the number of factories reached Today for about 300 factories in the Emirates.

Transformations of the 1960s

Among the remarkable topics of the narrator, Ali Al-Mahrazi, his talk about the transformations in the sixties, with regard to the agricultural environment, among which is his father’s acquisition of an engine, in 1964 by an English expert known as “Mansour”, who was the person concerned at the time with agriculture in the Emirates, and he kept the museum in it in Masafi area in Ras Al Khaimah, and we can imagine the historical dimensions of the presence of the engine and its uses of power generators during that period, both in agricultural environments and public uses. While talking about these historical details, Al-Mahrizi pointed to an essential point that he is working on, which is home farming. In the house of his children, and among his grandchildren, he is keen to have in every home there are corners for the cultivation of local plants and fruit trees, in support of the continuity of the qualitative state of contact between them through Agriculture and land.

Ahmed Mohammed Obaid

1000 agricultural pronunciations

Researcher Ahmed Muhammad Obaid describes the aesthetics of the agricultural word’s presence and its abundance, especially as he is currently working on a book that documents more than 1,000 agricultural pronunciations in various dialects in the UAE, which vary from one place to another, such as “the small palm that grows with the trunk called“ carob ” »Which sprouts in“ treachery ”the head of the palm tree is called“ Saqloub ”in the dialect of Dibba,” adding that the depth of the relationship goes back to the classical language stage, and perhaps much older, explaining that openly we have reached an archaeological language related to palm trees, which has not yet reached us, and which It could be 5,000 or 6,000 years old.

identification

Agricultural life forms the identity of the individual, feelings and patterns of thought. This dimension stops the researcher Ahmed Muhammad Ubaid, and pondered the issue of sentiments in the popular heritage, and how the owner of the tree learns from it mercy, as he is very keen on its life, by paying attention to the watering times and confronting it day and night.

In one of the popular narrations, the researcher Ahmed Muhammad Ubaid tells us what is said by the palm tree: “If I am bored, make a bond for me, and if I burst my cry”, and through it he went back to the seventies with the urban expansion, and how in some villages there were no Spaces to build, except by removing the palms, and the elderly were crying as they watched the bulldozers remove the palms they lived on. He pointed out how, 70 to 100 years ago, the land planted with palms was of a higher value than the barren land, considering that trees are wealth, and he adds that one of the most important people interested in palm trees in the country, in the morning when he leaves the house, asks the workers to water the palms, and upon his return For the house and testified that it was not watered, he forfeits lunch.