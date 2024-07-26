Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 18:38

Brasília, 26/07 – Brazil will be able to export live horses to Costa Rica, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a joint statement released recently. The authorization was received by the Brazilian government this Friday, according to the ministries.

In February, the country had already opened its market to the entry of mesenchymal stem cells from dogs, cats and horses from Brazil. In 2023, Brazil exported US$272 million in agricultural products to Costa Rica, mainly cereals, flours and preparations, forestry products and products from the soy complex. “This new opening should contribute to the increase in trade flow between the two countries, reflecting international confidence in Brazil’s health control system,” the ministries assessed.

This year, Brazil has accumulated 86 market openings for agribusiness products.