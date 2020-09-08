“More than half” uses of glyphosate will be “prohibited from next year”, said Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, this Tuesday on France Inter. “It’s not sufficient”, assures Barbara Pompili.

The proportion of uses of glyphosate that will be banned is not yet known, “I don’t know exactly yet” said Barbara Pompili, but it will be “more than half”, promises the minister.

Alternatives to glyphosate have therefore been found for all the uses in question. “I had the prefect Bisch [coordinateur du plan de sortie du glyphosate], which is rather making good progress in research so that we have alternatives “, assures Barbara Pompili.

While glyphosate was to be banned in France in 2021, Emmanuel Macron had conditioned this promise to the possibility of alternative solutions. There will be “no ban without solutions”, said the Head of State at the Agricultural Show on February 22.