LFarmers honked their tractors and tried to break through police barriers on Monday as they surrounded the European Union headquarters in Brussels demanding more support. The protest was partly directed against a meeting of EU agriculture ministers. It is the second major protest in Brussels in recent weeks. Farmers complain about bureaucratic hurdles, trade deals, climate regulations and efforts to help Ukraine sell their grain.

“There is a clear problem with the reduction in import tariffs for Ukraine and the massive imports of grain and poultry that are depressing prices,” said Guillaume Van Binst, secretary general of the Young Farmers Association. “The measures proposed by the Commission are very weak and are more like passing the hot potato to the member states.”

Security around the EU offices was tight and police were dressed in protective gear. Tractors stormed police barricades in several places and broke through barbed wire in at least one place, videos on social media show.

The EU has tried to defuse farmers' protests across Europe by taking measures to cut red tape and delaying some regulations. European farmers will be able to use their entire arable land again this year. The European Commission has suspended the obligation to reserve 4 percent of the area for fallow land, as it did last year.







“It can always go faster, but we are already working faster than usual,” Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarinval told reporters on Monday.

“You can understand the anger of farmers. One can also understand that some are in a difficult situation. But aggression has never been a source of solutions.” Several ministers want to meet with farmers' representatives on Monday afternoon to discuss their concerns.