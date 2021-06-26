Agriculture Ministers disagree on EU agreement on agriculture: Leppä in the center is “cautiously satisfied”, Greens say Mikkonen’s environmental conditions remained weak

In future, Member States should direct at least 25% of direct agricultural support to environmental and climate measures.

Of the European Union a political agreement on a major reform of agricultural policy was reached on friday.

The result has been praised especially in agriculture, but has been criticized in particular by the environmental and climate movement.

In the coming years, the reform will define the countries’ common agricultural policy, which had to be brought into line with the Union’s climate objectives, for example.

In future, Member States should direct at least 25% of direct agricultural support to environmental and climate measures. The share of agricultural development money should be 35%.

In addition, at least 10% of direct payments should be directed to small and medium-sized farms.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Central) says he is cautiously satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.

“There are a few details that still need to be figured out what they mean to us,” Leppä says.

According to Lepä, the details are related to Finland’s farming conditions and the structure of agriculture.

The alder is pleased that the decision takes better account of the circumstances in the various countries and ensures the continuity of food production. In addition, he said, ambition for the environment and climate is growing compared to today.

The solution still requires formal approval from both the EU Parliament and the Council, which represents the member states. EU agriculture ministers will discuss the outcome at their meeting starting on Monday.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green) believes that the environmental conditions of the outcome of the negotiations remained weak.

“The national plan needs to focus more strongly on environmental and climate measures to make them [olisivat] an economically sensible choice for the farmer, ”Mikkonen wrote on the Twitter service on Friday.

Mikkonen also wondered how it is possible that agricultural emissions have not fallen despite farmers’ voluntary climate action. He wondered what could be done about it.

“Is It is quite clear that when the country is cultivated, emissions are generated, ”Minister Leppä begins by answering the question.

According to him, the operating model adopted in Finnish agriculture will reduce emissions and farmers are committed to it. The alder mentions measures such as the renewal of tillage technology, fuels and fertilizer products.

“After all, we are not satisfied with what we have done before, but we are working to keep this lead that we have had in Finland, Sweden and Denmark.”

Agricultural and forestry producers the federation MTK welcomes the EU decision. MTK believes that the solution will enable Finland to have enough flexibility, which is needed due to weather conditions, for example.

Chairman of MTK Juha Marttilan According to the report, 90 percent of Finnish farms already carry out voluntary environmental measures. According to him, in the past, the main focus of agri-environmental measures has been on water management. This also helps answer Mikkonen’s question.

“If we think that water protection will remain the same, now there should be more resources for climate action,” says Marttila.

Changes is scheduled to enter into force in 2023.

Before that, Finland is preparing its national strategy, which has yet to be approved by the EU Commission.

“The good thing about this is that finally and finally a decision was made to get things prepared nationally,” says MTt’s Marttila.

According to Marttila, the reform will be visible on every Finnish farm in due course. Direct income subsidies will be cut and replaced by subsidies based on specific objectives, such as environmental and climate action.

International environmental organizations were disappointed with the agreement. In their view, the decisions in practice only maintain the status quo and ignore climate and biodiversity crises.

“This cannot be called a joint decision. Parliament lost virtually all its amendments that could have made the future of the EU’s common agricultural policy somehow more erroneous and fairer. The council got through most of its demands, ”the press release said Jabier Ruiz from the WWF Europe Office.

Environmental organizations do not like the fact that countries were given flexibility to implement national plans. According to them, there is a risk that the plans will remain at the level of green washing and the goals will not be achieved.