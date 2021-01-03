Highlights: Farmers agitating on Delhi border are adamant on repealing agricultural laws

Meeting to be held with the government and farmers associations on January 4

Earlier on Sunday, Agriculture Minister Tomar consulted with Rajnath Singh

new Delhi

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, a day before the crucial round of the seventh round of talks between the central government and the protesting farmers’ organizations and discussed the government’s strategy to resolve the crisis as soon as possible. Sources said Tomar discussed with Singh all ‘possible options’ to find a ‘middle ground’ to resolve the crisis.

Rajnath Singh, who was the agriculture minister in the previous Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has emerged as an important troubleshooter and he is working mostly behind the scenes on this issue. Protesting farmers, who have survived the harsh and cold rains on Delhi’s borders for the last 39 days, have warned that their two big demands to withdraw the three new agricultural laws and legalize the minimum support price for the government on January 4. If they do not agree in the meeting, they will intensify their movement.

Farmers Protest: rain waterlogged farmers’ tents, blankets also get wet in the cold winter

Due to the rains since Saturday night, water has accumulated at the protest sites but the farmers organizations have said, ‘We will not move here until our demands are accepted.’ After the five rounds of negotiations were inconclusive, the sixth round of talks on December 30 between the government and 40 farmer organizations was discussed to address the concerns of the protesting farmers over the increase in electricity rates and fines on burning stubble. But both sides remain deadlocked on the subject of repeal of three agricultural laws and legal guarantees to MSPs.

Haryana Police uses tear gas to stop farmers groups from moving towards Delhi

On January 1, Tomar said that the government was hopeful of getting ‘positive results’ in the next round of meetings with the farmers’ organizations on January 4, but refused to say anything about whether the seventh round would be the last round of talks. . When asked if he expected the January 4 meeting to be the last round, he said, ‘I cannot say that for sure. I am not an astrologer. I am hopeful that whatever decision will be taken (in the meeting), it will be in the interest of the country and the farmers. ‘

Farmers Protest latest update: Sonia Gandhi’s attack- For the first time such an egoistic government is in power …

Last week, protesting farmers issued an ultimatum that if their demands were not met in the next round of talks, they would enter Delhi with a tractor parade on Republic Day.