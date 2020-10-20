Manon Aubry Insubordinate French Member of the European Parliament

The President of the European Parliament decided at the last moment to anticipate the vote on the CAP. How do you react ?

Manon Aubry We should have voted on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) today, Wednesday 21 October. But we learned, Monday evening October 19, that the vote was advanced by 24 hours. We are forced to vote in a hurry on a text which is by far the first annual budget of the EU, worth 38%. I think this is one of the most important topics of the term. The compromises which are put to the vote were negotiated in the greatest secrecy by the three big groups, Renew Europe (including LaREM), the right of the EPP and the group of the Socialists and Democrats. More than a thousand amendments emanate mainly from the Agriculture committee, to the detriment of the Environment committee. These compromises favor a system that harms family and ecological farms. They were not made public until October 11. We don’t even have all the texts available and translated. Voting will be in blocks, our requests for a separate vote were rejected by the Speaker of Parliament, supposedly because it would hamper procedures. However, we consider that it is the rejection of our demands for a democratic debate on a subject as major as the CAP that hinders the functioning of Parliament. The subject should have made the front page of all European newspapers. The health crisis does not explain everything, we do not accept the argument of urgency. We voted for a transitional regulation extending the old CAP for two years. The proposed copy will bring agriculture to the wall. Even though the EU praises, as soon as it can, its climate ambition, it does not meet the conditions for a calm and democratic debate on the CAP.

Was there any lobbying for voting to be done this way?

Manon Aubry The agribusiness lobbies, including the powerful Copa (Committee of Professional Agricultural Organizations), the leading European agricultural union to which the FNSEA belongs, have stepped up the pressure. Nearly 386 billion euros are on the table for the CAP, which will commit us until 2027. We can say that 80% of this amount goes to large farms, to large producers. The text submitted to the vote confirms the principle of basic payments per hectare, which today monopolize the largest share of the budget. Fostering agribusiness collides with the very objectives of the European Union (and France) of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030. The urgency is to recover around the table for a CAP up to the challenges.

What are these issues?

Manon Aubry They are numerous and vital. It is about what will be on our plates. But not only. The vote is crucial for hundreds of thousands of peasants, for the food sovereignty of our 300 million European fellow citizens; it is essential for animal welfare and for the fight against climate change.

We have tabled amendments to tighten the cap on aid in order to further favor small structures and increase redistributive payment, concentrated on the first hectares.

We also proposed to increase environmental conditions, in particular to maintain 10% of the surface area for biodiversity and to develop voluntary mechanisms to support farmers who want to change their practice.

Finally, while we are living through a major crisis that affects our entire daily life, the copy submitted to the vote ignores the issue of food sovereignty. The news reminds us of the importance of targeting this sovereignty and breaking the dependence on the market.

This is the meaning of the proposals that we bring. They deserve a more peaceful democratic debate. But three groups have decided on their own that an issue as decisive as the future common agricultural policy was not worth a democratic debate.