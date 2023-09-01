Agriculture | Luke’s forecast: Farms receiving a record amount of subsidies

Farm-specific subsidies are growing to the largest of the 21st century. At the same time, the profitability of farms is also declining.

Farms the number of subsidies received is about to reach a new record this year, according to the forecast of the Finnish Natural Resources Agency (Luke).

According to Luke’s databases, the average subsidy for agricultural entrepreneurs will rise to 62,400 euros this year. The average support has increased by 96 percent in the 2000s and by approximately 33 percent since 2010.

For example, dairy farms receive large subsidies. Their average subsidies have risen to 110,000 euros. For so-called other cattle farms, the support level will rise to 143,000 euros this year.

Agricultural subsidies aim, among other things, to secure domestic food production. In addition, the idea is to create conditions for the practice of agricultural businesses and to ensure sustainable business practices.

Last year, according to the Food Agency, 2.13 billion euros were paid in subsidies in Finland. Almost half of the amount comes from the EU.

Supporting along with growth, it is natural that the losses of agricultural companies are also increasing. This year, the so-called entrepreneurial profit of companies is falling below freezing on average by around 25,500 euros. In the light of Luke’s statistics, the loss is a couple of thousand euros higher than the average of the 2000s. Entrepreneur’s profit describes the company’s profitability in euros.

According to Luke, the total return representing the value of agricultural production is around 230,000 euros per company this year. The total return fell from last year, but is clearly higher than, for example, 2021.

Last year, subsidies accounted for 27 percent of the value of production. The share of subsidies in the value of production increased from the previous year, but is still moderate in a longer-term comparison. For example, in 2006, subsidies accounted for 38.6 percent of the value of production.

Farms the average self-employed income is 16,500 euros this year. Self-employed income fell from last year, because at that time self-employed income was no less than 26,700 euros.

The last time the self-employed income was weaker than predicted for this year in 2017.

In agriculture, entrepreneurial income remains as the entrepreneur family’s wages and interest on equity. However, it does not describe the profitability of business activities very well, because when calculating entrepreneurial income, the amount of work done by the entrepreneurial family and the use of equity capital are not taken into account.

“In 2023, the average profitability coefficient of agriculture will drop to 0.39 from last year’s preliminary 0.64,” says Luke’s researcher Jukka Tauriainen in the bulletin.

The profitability factor is calculated by dividing the entrepreneur’s income by the sum of the farm family’s wage requirement for their own work and the interest requirement on their own capital. Based on the figures now predicted, the hourly wage of an agricultural entrepreneur this year is around 6.4 euros and the interest return on equity is 1.2 percent.

Farms the decrease in profitability is partly due to the decrease in the producer prices of cereal crops. Luke also predicts a grain harvest this year that will be 15 percent smaller than last year. However, this year’s harvest is still in progress.

Luke has used the financial statements of 220 profitability accounting companies from 2022 and the financial statements of 482 companies from 2021 as the basis for this year’s financial forecasts.

Agriculture the weakening of profitability is also a politically difficult matter, especially for the second largest government party, basic Finns. Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government’s program it is written that the profitability of agriculture is a prerequisite for the continuation of Finnish food production.

The government is committed to, among other things, improving the position of the primary producer and developing the balance of the entire food chain “in a fairer direction than the current one”.

“Sustainability and competitiveness of domestic food production go hand in hand. In order to improve profitability and solve the cash crisis, effective measures will be taken in both the short and long term. During the term of the government, no national decisions will be made that increase costs for agriculture,” the government program reads.

“The most important actions are the review and amendment of the Food Market, Competition and Procurement Act and the improvement of the food market commissioner’s access to information rights. The contractual position of primary producers will be improved with open statistics describing the costs of different parts of the food chain and by promoting the introduction of cost indexes between the parties in accordance with the proposal of the Food Market Commissioner without infringing the freedom of contract.”