Boom in users for the Hubfarm app dedicated to the agricultural sector

Connection to machinery and sensors installed in the field, use of satellite images: Hubfarman innovative tool developed by Confagricoltura with xFarm Technologiesallows the planning, monitoring and analysis of all agricultural activities in an integrated way, directly on a smartphone or tablet.

The oldest association representing agricultural companies has chosen a first-rate partner in farm management at national and European level: xFarm Technologies, which boasts a connection with 7.5 thousand machines and 7 thousand sensors in the field. With 170 thousand registered users in Italy and a growth of over 400 new users per day, xFarm is the most used platform for managing agricultural companies in Italy. It is also the most versatile, allowing you to work on more than 400 different crops.

An additional function of Hubfarmfundamental for businesses, is the possibility of facilitating the management of bureaucratic procedures, since the platform offers a direct channel with the Public Administration for the management of the Company File and the campaign notebook.

“Bureaucratic simplification is a priority for farmers. We need to focus on production and streamline administrative tasks. Integration with Public Administration data, through the direct connection to AGEA offered by Hubfarm, is strategic for efficient management. Our synergy with xFarm it is the continuation of a long commitment to the implementation of Agriculture 4.0, i.e. computerization at the service of economic and environmental sustainability”, declared Massimiliano Giansanti, President of Confagricoltura.

“In addition to simplifying bureaucratic management by entrepreneurs and agricultural operators, who are increasingly burdened by administrative tasks, Hubfarm supports the entire sector in achieving important environmental sustainability objectives, also involving the agri-food supply chains. More efficient and conscious agriculture not only has a lower impact on the environment but is also more sustainable and profitable from an economic point of view” – he added Matthew Vanotti, CEO Of xFarm Technologies.

The digitalization of supply chains represents a further pillar of Confagricoltura’s strategy with Hubfarm, guaranteeing efficiency, traceability and data analysis, with immediate benefits in terms of sustainability. Hubfarm thus fits into the strategies of “Mediterranea”, the alliance between Confagricoltura and Unione Italiana Food, promoting technological models that protect and aim to internationalize the national agri-food ecosystem.