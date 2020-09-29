Highlights: Controversial agricultural law will not apply in Maharashtra, Uddhav government finally decides

According to reports, the Uddhav government withdrew the old decision under pressure from Congress

The Uddhav government had issued an order to implement the agricultural bills strictly in August itself.

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will not implement the controversial agricultural law. After being in a dilemma for a long time, the Uddhav Thackeray government has withdrawn its old decision. In fact, the Uddhav government had issued an order to implement the agricultural bills in August itself. However, if the reports are believed, then Uddhav Thackeray has withdrawn the same old decision after coming under pressure from the Congress.

Let me tell you that these bills have been passed in Parliament only last week and they have also got approval from the President. Protests are taking place all over the country regarding these bills, but the Maharashtra government had decided to implement it before its passage.

Ordered to implement all three ordinances

In a notification issued on 10 August, all agricultural produce and livestock market societies (APMC) and district agricultural cooperatives were ordered to ‘strictly enforce’ three ordinances on proposed laws in the state. These were the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Shiv Sena’s stand was not fixed

Explain that the Congress and NCP of the two parties of Maharashtra Vikas Agadi coalition were constantly saying that it will not be implemented in the state, but the stand of the Shiv Sena was not clear. However, she has been critical of the central government over the law.

Deputy CM said – Agricultural law will not apply in the state

Maharashtra Deputy Cian Ajit Pawar recently said that agricultural laws will not be enforced in the state. State Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had said that all the ruling parties are against these new laws. The decision not to implement them in the state will be taken collectively after deliberations.