Mumbai: All opposition parties, including the Congress, are openly opposing the new agriculture law of the central government. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress coalition government in Maharashtra issued an ordinance on this in August itself. The Congress and NCP in the Maharashtra government have openly opposed the bill. At the same time, the role of the Shiv Sena is also mine.

Shiv Sena is also with us – Congress

Two days ago, Bala Saheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and Congress leader in the Government of Maharashtra, said that these laws will not be implemented in Maharashtra. Thorata said, “The bill passed by Parliament is anti-farmer. That is why we are opposing it. Mahavikas Aghadi will also oppose it and will not allow it to be implemented in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is also with us. We will sit together and form a strategy.” . “

After this disclosure, the question arises that if Congress and NCP are opposed to this law, then how was the ordinance already issued in the state, even when no consideration was given to these agricultural bills.

Protest of opposition parties including Congress continues

Let me tell you that the Congress and many other opposition parties are protesting against the agricultural laws in various states. Many leaders announced that they will challenge these laws in the Supreme Court. The ‘Stop the Rail’ movement of farmers in Punjab continues. The farmers have announced to continue the demonstrations till October 2. The protesters have been sitting on the railway tracks in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mukerian and Ferozepur since September 24 under the banner of the Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti. Congress and opposition parties demonstrated in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Also read-

The government does not take the opinion of allies in the NDA, reading the newspaper, it was known about the decisions- Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sonia Gandhi’s instruction to Congress Chief Ministers- make laws in their states to stop the Modi government’s agricultural laws