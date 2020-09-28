Highlights: Rahul Gandhi will take to the streets in protest against the central government farmers law

Rahul can lead farmers’ protests in Punjab

Explain that the Congress will protest against the law for two months

new Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may lead protests in Punjab this week in protest against the agriculture law of the central government. Let us know that there is a tremendous protest in Punjab about the farmers law and farmers are on the streets in protest. State CM Amarinder Singh has been sitting on a dharna in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh against the law.

According to Hindustan Times news, Rahul plans to address a rally as well. A Congress leader from the state said that after Punjab, he can also participate in farmers’ demonstrations in Haryana. He said but it is not known whether the Haryana government will let him come to the state.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to return to India from the US on Tuesday. He went to America for a regular checkup of his mother Sonia Gandhi. For this reason Rahul could not even participate in the proceedings of Parliament. However, during this time he continued to attack the Modi government through Twitter.

Significantly, the Congress is going to demonstrate nationwide for two months against the three farmers law of the central government. Let us know that President Ram Nath Kovind has signed all the three bills passed by the Parliament. With this, these bills have now become law.

PM Narendra Modi has described these three laws as a big win for the farmers. He had said that this would benefit the farmers on a large scale. The PM had said that this would allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone. However, due to this law of the government, its old ally Shiromani Akali Dal of the NDA has left the government and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has also resigned from the Narendra Modi government in protest against the law.

Describing the President’s approval of the Agriculture Bill as unfortunate, Amarinder Singh said that Congress and other parties were not given an opportunity to raise concerns in Parliament. He said that the implementation of this dangerous law in its present form will ruin the agricultural sector of Punjab.