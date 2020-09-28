Highlights: Congress workers gathered at Rajpath in Delhi, fire on tractor

BJP MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya attacked Congress

Congress workers have insulted farmers: stunning sun

Bengaluru

Protests are taking place in many parts of the country including Delhi over changes in the laws related to agriculture. In Delhi, some Congress workers set fire to a tractor on Rajpath on Monday morning. There was protest by bringing a tractor near India Gate. The fire brigade and the police team extinguished the fire on the spot. Regarding this, MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejashwi Surya has said that Congress workers have insulted the farmers.

Tejaswi said, ‘A real farmer will never burn a tractor or anything that is used for farming. Such violent acts by the Youth Congress workers is an insult to the farmers. ‘ He further said that the farmers are aware that the agricultural bills passed by the government are for their welfare. Surya said, today Congress is opposing the bills, the same Congress promised in its manifesto that it will implement these reforms if it comes to power. But this decision has been taken by the Modi government, so the Congress is taking a U-turn.

Government is repeatedly giving assurances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overcome the doubts of farmers from many forums. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has repeatedly said that procurement of crops on MSP from farmers will continue as before. He said that under the new laws, farmers have been given an option to sell their produce outside the periphery of APMC. The government argues that this will increase competition and farmers will get remunerative prices for their products.