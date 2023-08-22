Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 18:51

India is interested in juices and tropical fruits from Brazil, according to the country’s ambassador, Suresh Reddy. The interest was expressed during a meeting between the diplomat and the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, this Monday, the 21st, the Brazilian ministry informed in a note. In May, India authorized the importation of Brazilian açaí refreshment. In 2022, Brazil exported US$ 2.95 billion in agribusiness products to the Indian market, mainly soybean oil (US$ 2.3 billion), according to data from Agrostat.

At the meeting, Fávaro presented to the Indian ambassador the program to convert 40 million hectares of degraded pastures into agricultural production areas, which aims to double the food production area in Brazil and highlighted the quality of Brazilian fruits. They also addressed the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the countries.

On the occasion, Reddy invited Brazil to the largest agricultural fair in India, World Food India. Brazilian imports of Indian products totaled US$178 million last year, mainly textile products (US$55.5 million).