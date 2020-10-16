Like every autumn, quinces adorn the trees of Provence. In its yellow dress covered with a hair of down, the fruit has passed through the seasons to ripen, and braved frost and drought. “There has been a decline in this production, and there, it’s been ten years, with the revival of old fruits, that the consumer has rediscovered the taste and the pleasure of reworking this fruit.“, rejoices Hervé Roux, quince producer.

In its region, the quince has been present for thousands of years. It has been cultivated since Gallo-Roman times. “What that smells good. It’s all of Provence“, comments Sabine Zari, in full harvest during the passage of journalists from France Televisions. Near her, the small trees have already known several generations, and walk in many childhood memories of the producer. After the harvest of the Every evening, trailers leave the farm to reach the village of Faucon (Vaucluse). In the region, around thirty local producers have tried quince. Consumers then enjoy it, both in the form of a paste of quince than quince bread, a Provencal specialty.

