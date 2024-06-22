Home page politics

Farmers are heavily affected by climate change, but they are also part of the problem. The sector’s greenhouse gas emissions have been declining for years – but this is not due to climate protection.

Hardly any other industry is as dependent on the weather as agriculture. The consequences of climate change threaten livelihoods. But the truth is that farmers are doing their part to contribute to global warming, meaning they are also the cause of climate change and not just victims. According to current figures, the industry seems to be on the right track – but the Federal Environment Agency is issuing a warning.

Climate change and the farm: Agriculture contributes to CO₂ emissions

“Agriculture in Germany contributes significantly to the emission of climate-damaging gases,” explains the Federal Environment Agency. Two types of emissions are primarily responsible for this: methane and nitrous oxide. Around three quarters of these emissions in Germany come from agriculture. Methane is produced in livestock farming, for example when cows digest plant-based food and then excrete it back into the earth’s atmosphere. Nitrous oxide is formed in agricultural soils as a result of nitrogen fertilization. Another source is the storage of fermentation residues from the growing number of biogas plants.

Explosive: Nitrous oxide is around 265 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide (CO₂). This classic climate pest also arises in agriculture. In 2023, German agriculture was responsible for a total of 52.2 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) equivalents. “This corresponds to 7.7% of the total greenhouse gas emissions for the year,” says the Federal Environment Agency. These values ​​increase to 60.3 million tons of CO₂ equivalents or 8.9 percent of total emissions when the emission sources of mobile and stationary combustion are taken into account. These include, for example, vehicles with combustion engines or boilers for greenhouses.

CO₂ emissions in agriculture are decreasing

CO₂ emissions in the industry have been decreasing for several years. This is also because the number of farms is declining and the federal government is promoting climate-friendly agriculture. According to the Federal Climate Protection Act, emissions from agriculture must be reduced to 57.3 million tons of CO₂ equivalents by 2030. At the moment, things seem to be on the right track.

According to the plan, the maximum amount for 2023 should be 67.4 million tonnes. As described, the most recent figure was 60.3 million tonnes, around ten percent less than planned. A good sign? The Federal Environment Agency is slowing down at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA: “However, the significant underachievement of the reduction target is mainly due to methodological causes and is not based on increased climate protection.”

What this means is that the IPCC reassessed the climate impact of nitrous oxide from fertilization a few years ago. It is now estimated to be almost 40 percent lower. In Germany, this means that fewer CO₂ equivalents are emitted than previously calculated.

Agriculture and climate change: emissions are declining

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture is somewhat more positive. “Agriculture in Germany is already making its national contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” explains a spokesperson. “But in order to tackle the climate crisis and better adapt to its consequences, agriculture must become even more sustainable, innovative and resilient – and it can.”

The ministry has developed several measures to this end, such as promoting the cultivation of nitrogen-fixing plants (legumes) or increasing energy efficiency in farms. In addition, the ministry wants to “preserve and expand the great natural potential that lies in the storage of CO₂ in the form of carbon in biomass, moors and soils.”

There is no doubt that farmers have their share in CO₂ emissions. However, the biggest climate killers come from other sectors, namely transport, construction and industry. While greenhouse gas emissions in transport have increased by 84 percent since 1990, agriculture has been able to reduce emissions by around 14 percent.

According to the Federal Environment Agency, this is mainly due to the reduction in livestock numbers and the structural restructuring after reunification. In the meantime, greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture increased again, but have now been falling steadily for seven years. The reason is the extreme drought in 2018, which, in addition to high crop yield losses and lower use of mineral fertilizers, also led to a reduction in livestock numbers, for example in cattle and pig farming.

“We farmers feel climate change and the increased risks”

However, agriculture is both “perpetrator” and victim, because Climate change is increasingly interfering with the daily work of farmers. In a survey conducted by the Farmers’ Association, 59 percent of the farmers surveyed said they were suffering “very strongly” from “weather changes caused by climate change.” “We farmers are feeling the effects of climate change and the increased risks that result from it,” says Farmers’ Association President Joachim Rukwied IPPEN.MEDIA“For example, extreme weather events or frost risks in vegetable, fruit and wine growing have increased.”

Most recently, farmers were hit by flooding in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saarland. “In addition to damage to buildings, a number of agricultural areas were flooded. This led to a total loss of grain, potatoes, other crops and grassland. The damage to the farms is considerable.”

No, that’s not a lake. There is actually a cornfield with young plants under the water. In Reichertshofen in Upper Bavaria, the river Paar overflowed and hit this field too. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

At some farms in Bavaria, the entire area was under water for days. If young potato or corn plants are under water for several days, they die. In addition, barns had to be evacuated in the flood areas. In most cases, farmers coordinated with each other and were able to use alternative barns, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture in Munich. It might not be the last time. (as)