“Innovation Challenges provide a safe space for innovators to test new ideas as they learn from experimentation and engagement with end users. During the nine months in which the challenges take place, the teams have the opportunity to develop their ideas and receive feedback through various assessments that allow you to monitor their progress. This ongoing learning is amplified by mentoring from IFAD experts to ensure alignment with its national strategies. This was stated by Edward Gallagher, Ifad’s Lead Officer Change Delivery and Innovation Unit, speaking on the sidelines of the panel ‘Ifad Innovation Challenge Pitch Event’, on the importance of innovation challenges.

“An exciting event, with excellent projects!”. “These teams have certainly come a long way in recent months – he added – The ability to tell their own idea of ​​innovation is a key component of the way we evaluate the ability of a team to communicate their ideas and arouse interest and funding in our Innovation Challenges. All the teams have worked hard to learn how to do this. Today’s session helped show the huge potential these innovations have to produce transformative effects and outcomes in the lives of rural poor people.” “The innovations we’ve seen today are already reaching thousands of people. Some of them are influencing decision-making and investment decisions by putting data and evidence at the heart of decision-making. Innovation is not just about sophisticated tools or technologies like blockchain or Artificial Intelligence. Innovation is also about the people who create, test and scale the solutions that solve problems. For IFAD, the most important innovations are those that have a direct impact on poor rural populations. Central to this vision and focus on the well-being of smallholders and indigenous peoples is a culture that fosters and supports innovation. At IFAD, we adopt a ‘try, learn and adapt’ approach with a ‘fail quickly and cheaply’ mentality and use tools and guidelines that focus on impact, learning and human centrality.

“The Unit of Change, Delivery and Innovation has succeeded in promoting the origin of ideas and creating a safe space where ideas can be tested and, once proven effective, can be championed to scale up and achieve transformative impact. Innovation challenges make a difference Let’s take a look at the results of this year’s innovation challenge: over 2600 smallholder farmers reached in 4 countries (Peru, Nigeria, Sudan, Philippines); average involvement of 61% women in the pilot projects of the different innovations; 27 Ifad team members from the main divisions have been trained in the Silicon Valley approach to ensure user-centricity, feasibility, desirability.This clearly demonstrates that replicating and expanding innovative models can help us to addressing development challenges on a larger scale, reaching people and communities, leading to long-term development outcomes”.

“The partnerships bring together unique perspectives, strengths and resources – said Gallagher – IFAD-CDI values ​​its relationship with the Innovation Offices of the Rome-based Agencies by exploring innovative ways to identify, test and co-finance the ideas development The IFAD-CDI also works with international financial institutions through our leadership in the Moonshots for Development Alliance to help disseminate innovation best practices and to improve opportunities to co-fund ideas with the potential for impact IFAD will continue to seek opportunities to collaborate and co-fund initiatives that demonstrate the potential to deliver better results faster and greater impact.” “Innovation at IFAD has come a long way since the CDI’s inception in 2019 and is constantly evolving over time. From the pivotal role in shaping IFAD’s vision on innovation, to implementing our operating model, our innovation team is working to improve its effectiveness and ability to support ifad our project participants and stakeholders in their innovation journey Before concluding, I would like to thank the innovation team and all teams at ifad who contributed to today’s event and I invite you all to visit the market stands to learn more about these