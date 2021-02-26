Agriculture Hundreds of Finnish dairy farms plan to reduce their carbon footprint by a third by 2025, Arla conducted an extensive study of farm emissions

The largest single source of emissions are cows, but the carbon footprint can also be reduced, for example by improving energy efficiency.

26.2. 14:28

Arlalle Finnish dairy farms plan to reduce their average carbon footprint by 30 percent by 2025.

The background is an extensive study conducted by Arla for the first time on the carbon footprint of milk producers. There are a total of 447 dairy farms in Arla. The average climate load of these farms is 1.03 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of milk.

After four years, the average number of farms should therefore be 0.72. By comparison, the climatic stress of one kilogram of beef, for example, can even be tens of kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent. Eggs and rice, for example, have a higher climate burden than milk. In contrast, emissions from cheese and butter made from milk are higher than emissions from pork and chicken.

According to the Natural Resources Center of Finland (Luke), milk production accounts for about four per cent of Finland’s greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from farms mainly consist of methane excreted by manure and belched by cows.

Emission target is the producers’ own. Behind it is the Arla Finland co-operation group formed by ten procurement dairies owned by producers.

Chairman of the group Ari Hänninen is also an agricultural entrepreneur on the Maitosuoni farm, who was among the first to embark on a project to investigate carbon footprints.

“In the beginning, as a producer, there was no big understanding of the carbon footprint and what it consists of. The calculation made sense of it, ”says Hänninen.

Initially, the carbon footprint of about 150 cows run by the owners of the two families was 1.01 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of milk. The carbon footprint decreased to 0.87 in two years. According to Hänninen, the reason is mainly a decrease in emissions related to energy use.

“Electricity and fuel consumption decreased as fields got closer to the dairy farm. There is still something to pinch in the purchase of feed. We plan to increase the amount of arable land and cultivate more ourselves, which will reduce emissions, ”says Hänninen.

According to Hänninen, the facilities can also tweak their climate load by switching to renewable energy or introducing solar cells. On-farm biogas plants could significantly reduce emissions if methane emissions from manure were used as fuel.

“Biogas is a significant solution for the future, for which we are also looking forward to support policy solutions so that it becomes profitable for farms and producers,” says Hänninen.

Arla has conducted climate surveys of milk producers in eight of its operating countries, of which Finland is now the first to publish its results. The calculation made by the consulting company Envitecpolis has taken into account greenhouse gases, ie carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

The largest source of emissions is methane from the metabolism of cows. Researchers are developing ways to reduce emissions from feeding.

“Significant emission reductions can be obtained from feeding. Solutions have been found that can be utilized on all farms, ”says Arla’s Purchasing Director Sami Kilpeläinen.

Arla and Luke are involved in a partnership project to study the effects of feeding on emissions from cows. The aim of the project is to find out, for example, the effects of certain food supplements on emissions and also on milk production.

Dairy farms emissions can therefore be reduced, for example, through renewable energy sources and energy efficiency, as well as through the restructuring of arable land. A major factor is also the increase in milk production, ie the increase in cow productivity. The more milk a cow produces, the less emissions per liter of milk.

In addition to biogas plants, future solutions include carbon sequestration in grass.

“Grass carbon sequestration may not be implemented in the next few years, but it can have great potential,” says Kilpeläinen.

There are large variations in the emission results of dairy farms.

“Every farm has its own, different carbon footprint and its own ways of influencing them.”

According to Kilpeläinen, the mapping of emissions and emission sources from dairy farms can in itself contribute to the reduction of emissions, because entrepreneurs have more information about the situation. According to Kilpeläinen, the means of shrinking the carbon footprint are at the same time factors that reduce the cost of space.

According to Arla’s calculation, the carbon footprint decreases somewhat as the farm size increases. Even small farms have a dispersion in the climate load, i.e. the relative carbon footprint of small farms is not automatically large.

Dairy company Arla’s international goal is carbon neutrality by 2050. In Finland, Valio has announced its goal of zeroing the milk carbon footprint by 2035.

“As a company, we have only one global goal. For Finland, it is important to be involved in the development and really quickly. Here, things are taken very seriously, ”says Arla Finland’s CEO Kai Gyllström.

Arlan intends to map the climate load on the premises and monitor the development of the situation every few years in the future.