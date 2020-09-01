No Result
Agriculture Grain threshing is delayed due to the changing weather in early summer, with the risk of deteriorating crop quality

September 1, 2020
Spring cereals have been slowly completed for threshing due to, among other things, post-sowing.

Crops are slowly being completed in threshing condition, according to ProAgria’s growth report.

The varying weather conditions in early summer are reflected in the uneven development of the crops. The development is seven to ten days behind the usual for the whole country.

Threshing of grass seeds, cumin and autumn cereals is nearing completion in most areas, but spring cereals have been slowly completed for threshing due to, among other things, post-sowing.

Delays in grain harvesting due to post-shoot increase the risk of deteriorating crop quality and the formation of red mold toxins, ProAgria says.

