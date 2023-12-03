President reportedly said that Congress is a “fox guarding the henhouse” during a trip to Dubai

A FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) criticized the president in a note Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for having compared Congress to a “fox guarding the henhouse”, in reference to the time frame, during a trip to Dubai.

In a statement released this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023), the group states that the head of the Executive criminalized the maximum representation of the population while all countries set examples of sustainability at COP28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change). Here’s the complete (PDF – 113 kB).

Congressmen linked to agriculture have already spoken out against the vetoes on another occasion. They said that Lula criminalizes deputies and senators, who are responsible for building upright legislation and who promote the liturgy of equal rights, legal security and property rights.

“By aligning dictatorships around the world, Lula signals the criminalization of rural production in Brazil, the weakening of constitutional rights, the search for perpetuation in power and a weak, dependent and corrupt democracy, incapable of seriously debating a theme that impacts thousands of Brazilian families, expelled from their homes due to technical and ideological reports”, declared the front.

The president reportedly said on the trip that the only chance the government had was the one judged in the Supreme Court. “And that’s why I vetoed [o marco temporal]”, Lula told representatives of civil movements, according to journalists who were at the scene.

The front declared that Lula tries to govern with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and that “PT democracy” does not reach the multiplicity of opinions. “We will remain vigilant. Our policy is for Brazilians and all other countries that depend on Brazilian production to feed themselves.“, he said.