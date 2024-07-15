Agriculture | Farmer Olli Liljemark is selling a farm that has been making a loss for years

Olli Liljemark from Asko has been farming since he was young. But now the career is approaching its conclusion.

The number of farm companies in Finland has almost halved in the last 20 years. Askola farmer Olli Liljemark is giving up his farm, which has not been profitable for years.

Ka potholed road leads to a field where hay grows without a destination. No grain has been sold from this field for two years. And not the owner of the field Olli Liljemark is not going to farm anything soon, as he has put his farm up for sale.

