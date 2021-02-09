#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Anne-Charlotte Beaugrand-Rivière, young organic farming in Rozay-en-Brie (Seine-Maritime), has launched an ambitious challenge: to take back his father’s land and cultivate immense fields of cereals without pesticides. For three years, summer and winter, she has worked tirelessly. Less yields, more time spent on the land: converting to organic is a demanding adventure. To support their transition to organic, Anne-Charlotte Beaugrand-Rivière and her husband receive 300 euros per hectare for five years. Without this aid, it would be impossible for them to hope for financial profitability.



An alarming report

“Today, aid represents almost a third of our turnover, or even more depending on the year“, Explain Sylvain Beaugrand-Rivière. The couple feel a certain anxiety about the future, and wonder if they will be able to hold out when these aids are withdrawn from them. The report by the Nicolas-Hulot Foundation is alarming: it shows that only 11% of public funding aims to reduce the use of pesticides. And only 1% would really help. The Minister of Agriculture disputes these figures.

