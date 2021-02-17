They were on all sides on the platform. About fifty parliamentarians asked on Wednesday, during a trans-party press conference in the Assembly, that mountain herders “Maintain at least the current level of aid from the common agricultural policy (CAP)”, as announced by André Chassaigne. The PCF deputy is at the origin of the platform which affirms that “There is a great danger of seeing our mountain breeding sacrificed. More than 2000 farms disappear every year ”.

Discussions on the CAP’s 2021-2027 budget are entering the Franco-French negotiation phase. Concern is growing for mountain farmers, who are at risk of seeing their natural handicap compensatory indemnities (ICHN) melt. Many parliamentarians from rural areas therefore urge the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, to also maintain the current level of the ICHN. This aid can represent up to 80% of the income of farmers working in areas with strong natural constraints.

“It is the vision of French agriculture that is at stake: farms on a human scale, distributed homogeneously throughout the territory, and quality products”, insists Arnaud Viala. The elected LR recalls that France is the country with the largest number of controlled designations of origin in the world, and calls for the protection of its know-how. “We not only have products of excellence in the mountains, but also a sustainable model. Our operations carry out carbon storage, work for biodiversity and employment ”, assures André Chassaigne.

Main economic lever of many rural departments

But the 10% drop in credit from the CAP for France and the policy of aid per hectare could lead the large farmers to win the day, as feared by the PS deputy Christine Pirès Beaune. A concern shared by Jeanine Dubié, president of the National Association of Mountain Elected Officials: “The mountain breeders are very worried and have seized us. “ MP PRG underlines that livestock farming is the main economic lever for many rural departments, from employment to “Tourist landscapes created by transhumance and mountain cattle and sheep breeding”. She also argues that mountain agriculture defends “A virtuous and not very mechanized model which corresponds to the expectations of tomorrow and the aspirations of the French”.

The signatories of the forum are also asking that the CAP pay “All the environmental services provided by our family and grassland farms”. “I completely share this objective”, appreciates the deputy LaREM Jean-Baptiste Moreau, breeder of Limousin cows. “I sign very few stands, but this one is perfect”, abounds the elected Modem Christophe Jerretie, who also defends the maintenance of coupled aid. Elected officials recall that, without local farmers, it is also the services that would disappear.

Agriculture is thus at a crossroads. “We must help not only the children of farmers, but also those who are not, rather than expanding the farms”, notes the Communist Jean-Paul Dufrègne, who figures between 3,000 and 4,000 euros per hectare the cost of an installation. And as we must join the word to the example, André Chassaigne called for meat “Of our good mountain breeds be served in the canteens of schools, and of the Assembly”.