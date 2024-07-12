Agriculture Decree, stop the jurists

The Agriculture decree law does not please the wise men of the Chamber. This is what Il Foglio writes. The Quirinale also reportedly rejected the Agriculture decree. And Lollobrigida tried again with the amendments. The Quirinale notifies him a second time and the minister withdraws the amendments. The decree arrives in the Chamber for the final vote and arrives preceded by the third, technical, objection. It is from the Committee for Legislation, a parliamentary body that oversees the quality of laws. In its report it writes that the text “is not accompanied by either a technical-regulatory analysis or an analysis of the impact of the regulation”. In practice, the economic impact of the measure is missing. How much does it cost? There isn’t one.