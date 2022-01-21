“The legitimacy of the CAP at a European level is important and is a central issue we are working on because despite being the second budget item of the European Union with 387 billion euros after the Next Genration Eu, there have been heavy criticisms that have come from environmentalists, animal rights activists and others over the years and the CAP reform has taken this into account “. This was underlined by Paolo De Castro, who in his capacity as president of the scientific committee of Nomisma , coordinated the work of the “New Pac and possible impacts on Italian agriculture” event, organized by Nomisma, in collaboration with Philip Morris Italia and with the scientific contribution of the Food Trend Foundation, live streaming from Bologna.

“The allies of the CAP are becoming very few, farmers are too often attacked by the press in France and this ends up influencing the choices of European politics”. According to De Castro, this is an issue that “we can no longer ignore” in the light of “new sensibilities”, “we have made this reform after three years of negotiation and we have given a guarantee until 2027 despite many critical issues but I don’t know if it is. there will be another after 2027 … today all the unions have joined the farmers thanks to social conditionality “.

“From a certain point of view, sWe are making efforts to increase the sustainability and perception of a sector that is not only useful for the economy, but is not enough. Environmental, social, health and animal welfare aspects must be accompanied and we will have to try harder. The CAP will have to continue to evolve but we must be able to explain all this to citizens to legitimize it more and more, “said De Castro.

“The new CAP, thanks to its significant financial endowment, guarantees a medium-term perspective for Italian and European agriculture. In a moment of profound uncertainty and drastic changes – from the pandemic to the strong inflationary push of raw materials – farmers will be able to count on direct aid and resources to make the necessary investments along a path of ecological and digital transition and to guarantee a healthy and quality food offer ”concluded De Castro.