07/10/2023 – 20:10

The Ministry of Agriculture informed, in an update on the official platform at 7 pm, that a new outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP, H5N1 virus) in wild birds was detected in Brazil. In total, there are 117 cases of the disease in wild birds in the country and three outbreaks in subsistence production, domestic farming, totaling 120.

According to the ministry, there are five other investigations underway, with sample collection and no conclusive laboratory results. Among the cases under analysis, there is a backyard goose in Santa Rosa de Lima (SE).

Notifications on wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil’s status as an IAAP-free country and do not impose restrictions on international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided for by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO).