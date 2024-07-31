In an interview with the “TV Globo” affiliate in Mato Grosso, the PT member said that the majority of businesspeople in the sector are satisfied with the Safra Plan

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024) that agribusiness cannot find little “R$ 475 billion” in investments from the Safra Plan announced in 2024. In an interview with the affiliate of TV Globo from Mato Grosso, the PT member said that the majority of businesspeople in the sector are satisfied with the program.

“I am proud of our agriculture. However, citizens cannot receive, you know, R$475 billion in financing and think that it is not enough.”I told Central America TVwhen asked about the dissatisfaction of businesspeople in the sector with the plan.

The package to finance agribusiness will have R$476.6 billion in credit for medium and large producers in the 2024/2025 cycle. This is the largest amount for a Harvest Plan in history.

The financing will be provided through several rural business credit programs. Subsidized interest rates will range from 7% to 12%. Of the total value of the package, R$293.3 billion will be earmarked for financing the cost and marketing of the harvest and R$107.3 billion for investments.

The government also launched the Family Farming Harvest Plan, with an additional R$76 billion in financing through Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Farming).

“We will give what we can. I don’t only have agriculture to serve. I have many other things to serve in this country. I have education, I have health, I have public safety. People need to understand that even with interest rates, which are largely subsidized, it is no small thing. In any country in the world, it would be a great investment. I am sure that most businesspeople liked it.”said Lula.

The president also stated that those who demonstrated discontent may be leaders of entities linked to the sector and that, at times, they do not even represent the farmers.

“Many times the president of the entity is not even a farmer, he is an employee, and he says: ‘No, it’s not enough, it’s not enough’. What is it enough for, pale face? What is it enough for? Tell me, what is it enough for? We can’t give you everything you want, we give you what we understand is right and what the State can finance”he said.